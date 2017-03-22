Hungry Llama Freaks out Boy on Safari Tour

The Jensen family was on a tour at the Tennessee Safari Park feeding llamas from the windows of their car. That is when one of the animals decided it was not enough and stuck its head into the family car, starting to eat out of the bucket of feed on the boy's lap. This scared the child much, so that he flattened himself onto the backseat, crying and screaming at the top of his lungs. Nevertheless, now the boy is fine and even seems to be enjoying his unexpected fame online, according to the family.