It took Frojdman more than three months to create this video from thousands of high-resolution images of Mars's interesting locations, processed into panning clips. As the original images were grayscale, the enthusiast had also colored them to add more depth and make it even more realistic.

In the past 12 years, NASA's HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera has snapped over 50,000 shots of Mars's surface.