#FakeChickenNews? No folks, this isn’t just a big scam conjured within the depths of the internet-- this is real life. While the average weight of a chicken varies depending on the breed, this here is an example of the Brahma chicken, they can weigh anywhere from 14-18 pounds.

Next time you want to bother some defenseless chicks, think twice, you never know when this miniature Godzilla is creeping the streets.