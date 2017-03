In this video, filmed by tourists on a safari tour in South Africa's Kruger National Park, a curious leopard cub stands next to the bushes, where he seems to have discovered something "interesting." Just to make sure everything's fine, the cub's protective mother approaches for a checkup, when suddenly a massive snake shows up. A few swipes of the paw draw out the python, but it strikes back forcing the cat to back off as her young one looks on.