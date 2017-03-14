Forget the Sled! Rescue Pup Slides Down Lake Tahoe Mountain

Like professional, this search-and-rescue dog shows everyone how to slide down a snowy mountain when you're in rut and the sled just isn't cutting it.
Like professional, this search-and-rescue dog shows everyone how to slide down a snowy mountain when you're in rut and the sled just isn't cutting it.
Inspired by the "Big Mouth Billy Bass Alexa" makeover, Mike McGurrin offers his own take on what Amazon's Alexa Echo should look like.
He is a real hero. Will Smith jumped off the historic Victoria Falls Road Bridge in southern Africa which towers 111 (364 feets) meters above the Zambezi River.
Do you remember the Aladdin magic carpet prank in Tel Aviv and then in NYC when guys rode through the city on a skateboard? Now you can see the new version.
Frightened passengers of the 'Anthem of the Seas' have filmed the monster waves that hit the cruise ship, and then put them on the web. Now you can also follow this treacherous journey.
