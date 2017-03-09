College Student Juggles to Prove Sobriety

Pulled over for driving slow, University of Central Arkansas student, Blayk Puckett, says he was only driving slow because he wanted to avoid getting a ticket for his broken taillight. We get it, when you’re living off ramen noodles no one has time to shell out a couple jacksons.

After the attending cops realized he wasn’t drinking, Puckett wanted to make sure they really got the point, so he did what any magician would do… he performed a full-on juggling act.

Anyone else notice his personalized license plate?