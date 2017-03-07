Daredevil Jumps Across California Freeway

Offering commuters a show, next generation Evel Knievel, Kyle Katsandris, jumps across the 60 Freeway in California’s Moreno Valley, leaving many doing a double-take.

While there have been no reports of charges in this incident, local officials have since blocked off the dirt path with boulders and tree trunks in the hope of deterring future daredevils.

Note: According to highway patrol, if anyone is caught pulling a Knievel across the highway, they will be prosecuted.