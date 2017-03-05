Camera, Action: Golden Eagle Hunts Fox

The video was shot in eastern Mongolia.
"Can't say the inside of my suit was clean after," the biker wrote on his YouTube channel after he almost hit a deer, which unexpectedly popped out on a road.
This fisherman hardly expected to hook a fish big enough to have an unexpected ride with it.
This is not just an all-terrain vehicle, this is a house on wheels created in Russia and equipped with defense technology.
The soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army have completely liberated a civilian airport in Palmyra from Daesh terrorists.
