Kind-Hearted Hunters Rescue Deer Trapped Between Two Trees

The trunks were hard to bend, so one of the men decided to use a hatchet to make the job easier. It took some time and multiple attempts before the hunters managed to release the deer, who'd become wedged between the trees.
Watch three thrill-seekers take on a crazy challenge and ride atop a tree trunk. Who did it the best?
These two panda cubs were born to Yang Yang on August 7, 2016, at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo. Sadly, half of all newborn pandas die in their first few weeks; that’s why they are only named after 100 days, according to Chinese tradition. These lovely twins grew big and healthy, and now they are released from an indoor enclosure for the first time.
In this video, two men are seen snowboarding in the Russian village of Arkhyz, when one of them goes off the main trail and smashes into a bewildered ruminant.
At first, this adorable raccoon just wandered around in the shallow water among a group of paddleboarders, making sure everyone was charmed by his cuteness. As soon as they stopped paying attention, he quickly moved towards the woman, trying to grab himself lunch.
