The video, posted by Finnish pranksters Dudesons on their YouTube channel, is the first episode of ‘Meanwhile in Finland,' their new four-part series. The daredevils found a completely new way to use a tree harvesting machine: they cut a tree with it, shred all the twigs off, turning it into a log, but then… they were shaking it in all directions, while one of them tried to hold on it tight and not fall off!