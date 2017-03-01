Sneaky Raccoon's Looting Attack

This video, published by American model and fitness trainer Janna Breslin on her YouTube channel, shows the wild bag-snatcher attacking a group of tourists on a paddleboarding trip in Weeki Wachee Springs, Florida. The little thief climbed onto Janna's board and tried to steal her food and clothing. After a short but tough fight, the raccoon retreated and swam away. But he didn't give up: an hour later, the paddleboarders saw him walking around and trying to approach them again for round two.