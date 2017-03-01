Monster Sinkhole Causes Morning Commute Horror

Water main break causes severe flooding in Hoboken, New Jersey and becomes the culprit in the disappearance of a few cars. Talking to the local ABC 7 affiliate in New York, Cara Rogerino, car owner of the Honda CRV says her vehicle survived Superstorm Sandy, but unfortunately, it was no match for this particular disaster.

"I didn’t really think it’d be totaled at first, and then one of the police officers was like, 'Yeah, it’s pretty much done,'" says the disappointed owner.