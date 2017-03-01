Jet Skiers Ride Waves with Orcas

David Lyons, a surf school instructor, captures moment when a pod of orcas decide to join skiers during their excursion off the Kaikoura Peninsula, northeast of New Zealand’s South Island. According to the instructor the animals were "totally surrounding us and playing with the wake and bubbles, freely swimming underneath and beside us and slapping their flukes with excitement."

It’s not everyday you get to hang out with some killer whales, but hey, it’s a solid adventure.



