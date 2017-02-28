Russian Buk-M2 Crews Hold Military Drills

The Buk-M2 crews got their orders in the Penza region and were whisked 500 km away to take part in the drills. Several dozen test-firing exercises were conducted on highly maneuverable targets. The Buk-M2 is a self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile defense system with the NATO codename SA-17 Grizzly. It comprises a command post, a target acquisition radar and up to 6 loader-launcher vehicles carrying four ground-to-air missiles. The Buk-M2 can track 24 targets and engage four targets simultaneously.