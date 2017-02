Etna kept quiet for eight months: the latest series of eruptions took place in May 2016. Since January 23, the summit craters on Etna have been restless. Now, the volcano, which lies between the cities of Messina and Catania on the island of Sicily, can be seen spewing fountains of lava, which have reportedly exceeded several hundred meters in height. According to specialists, the eruption does not currently pose any risk to people.