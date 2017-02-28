Car-Size Sea Creature Stuns Fishermen in South Carolina

According to fishermen, the manta was estimated to be 16 feet (4.88 meters) from wing to wing.
Boston Dynamics’ officially introduces “Handle,” a research robot in new video demonstrating its ability to handle difficult environments.
Thousands of people threw oranges at each other as part of the 2017 festival celebrated in the Northern Italian city of Ivrea. The Battle of the Oranges, which is the largest food fight in Italy, kicked off on February 26.
English bulldogs are known for their laziness and clumsiness, but this was not the case! On February 26, 950 dogs of this breed gathered in the sunny capital of Mexico from all across the country to walk along the streets together with their owners and set a new “pawesome” Guinness World Record.
From time to time, we are all guilty of talking to ourselves.
