Speeding Bus Narrowly Misses Motorcyclists

Dashcam catches moment when a reckless driver in Bangkok changes lanes and by the grace of someone avoids crashing into a group of motorcyclists. Thankfully no one was hurt… just severely frightened.
A young bull ran for his life after escaping from a slaughterhouse in the Jamaica neighborhood of the New York City borough of Queens. On the morning of February 21, policemen spent two hours chasing the cattle before managing to catch it.
This incredible "fire rainbow" has a more scientific name – a circumhorizontal arc. It belongs to the family of ice halos formed by sunlight bursting through plate-shaped ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.
In Jeffrey’s Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa, a man popped into a local supermarket to pick up his groceries…riding a horse!
This observant reptile displays a surprising level of politeness when it actually waves back at its owner.
