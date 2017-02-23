That’s Nuts! Man Smashes 124 Coconuts With Bare Hand in 47 Seconds

Three times Guinness World Record title holder, Abeesh Dominic hopes to muscle his way into the most respected record book again. He sent this video and other evidence to experts and expects his record to be recognized in six months' time. The previous record of 118 coconuts smashed in one minute was held by German citizen Muhamed Kahrimanovic.

The Indian strongman also pulled off several unique and risky stunts, such as breaking hockey sticks and helmets with his bare hands and pulling a bus 50 meters using his teeth.