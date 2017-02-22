Cloud in Spectacular Rainbow 'Flames': Rare Phenomenon Spotted Over Singapore

A mesmerizing ball of multi-colored light appeared in the skies of Singapore's North-East District on Monday for just 15 minutes.
In Jeffrey’s Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa, a man popped into a local supermarket to pick up his groceries…riding a horse!
This observant reptile displays a surprising level of politeness when it actually waves back at its owner.
A Russian freestyle motocross rider became the first person ever to jump from one moving truck to another, performing a trick known as the Heart Attack. If you're brave enough to watch this video, you'll feel your heart skip a beat, too.
At first glance this looks like an ordinary fight between a couple of marine creatures… but in less than a minute the battle takes a whole new turn! See what happens next.
