Watch Russian Troops Get Ready for Tank Biathlon

Tank biathlon is an exciting part of the Army Games, where vehicles drive a three-lap route of 6–10 km.

During the first lap, crews fire at targets positioned at distances of 1,800, 1,700 and 1,500 meters.

The second lap consists of different targets imitating an anti-tank mortar (RPG) squad and an infantry unit being fired upon. These targets are at a distance of 600–700 meters and must be engaged with a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun.

During the third lap, the tank crews aim at a target shaped like an anti-tank gun and an ATGM unit.

And finally, during the fourth lap, tanks have to overcome various terrain obstacles; an obstacle missed or improperly traversed adds 10 seconds to the crew's final timing.