Dutch company PAL-V is already taking orders for its flying cars with a price tag of 399,000 euros. Hurry up; only 90 vehicles will be available! Their lucky owners will be able to pick them up in 2018. According to the maker, the Liberty takes about 10 minutes to transform from a car to a copter, and reaches a top speed of 100 miles per hour on the ground and 112 miles per hour in the sky.