Russia's Baltic Fleet Marines Participate in Drills

The crews of the Baltic Fleet landing crafts carried out live firing from KPVT machine guns on sea and air targets and grounded six armored troop carriers at the Hmelevka site. Landing boat “Project 21820” have unique characteristics and have no analogues in the world. They are designed for high-speed transfer over the sea and landing troops and vehicles on unequipped coast. The boat is capable of reaching high speeds thanks to an air cavity on the bottom, powerful M507A-2D diesel engines and vented water jets.