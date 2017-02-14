Best Self-Torture Device Ever: Man Cracks a Huge Whip With Painful Results

The man ended up injuring his leg as he "was muscling it way too hard."
Not feeling the love yet? This heart-warming video will surely get you in the mood for Valentine's Day!
American strongman and professional wrestler John Ferraro smashed a world record when he drove in 38 nails with his head in 2 minutes. Beware: watching this man using his unusually hardy head as a hammer may give you a headache.
Just beat it.
In what seems to be a video tutorial on “how to fix a printer like a boss,” these crazy guys are actually destroying the broken machine instead of repairing it. One of them can be seen sticking a firework in a yellow tonner slot and lighting it up. This printer hardly works again.
