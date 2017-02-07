Dauntless High Diver Jumps From the World’s Biggest Cruise Ship

This impressive albeit terrifying footage was filmed onboard the Harmony of the Seas by Carlton's colleague, fellow diver Sydney Brown. The Harmony of the Seas is considered the world's biggest cruise ship; its pool is also deeper than those of any of its competitors. The ship regularly hosts Aqua Theater performances, including shows where high divers participate.

In 2015, Carlton won the silver medal for high diving, representing her country at the FINA World Championships (World Aquatics Championships) in Kazan, Russia.