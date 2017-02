The incident occurred during the game between Shapovalov and his British rival Kyle Edmund. That was the third set with a tie 1:1, when the British tennis player took a break in the opponent's serve. This, apparently, made Shapovalov very angry, so he furiously hit the ball with the racket, sending it right in the face of chair umpire Arnaud Gabas. As a result, the Canadian was awarded a forfeit loss. The 17-year-old Shapovalov later apologized to Gabas.