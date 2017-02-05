Animated Short Featuring Vintage Car Models Recreates Life in Soviet Hungary

The movie features models of retro cars, buses and trams that used to roam the streets of Soviet cities in the Eastern bloc.
According to the director, the film it was shot with a single DSLR camera and contains a total of 2790 photos.
The movie features models of retro cars, buses and trams that used to roam the streets of Soviet cities in the Eastern bloc.
According to the director, the film it was shot with a single DSLR camera and contains a total of 2790 photos.
While walking on the surface of a frozen lake in Sweden, a moose stepped onto thin ice and went under, struggling to get back out again. Luckily, some locals noticed the poor animal floundering in the icy water and came to its rescue.
Watch Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers flattening Daesh targets in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
For cosmonauts, survival training is no field day - even when the training takes place in the woods.
These bold little piglets appear to be eager to get better acquainted with the dog, regarding her as a source of entertainment rather than a threat.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)