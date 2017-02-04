Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir-ez-Zor

Since January 21, Moscow has conducted six massive air attacks on terrorists besieging the province's capital. The latest air raid took place on February 3. As usual, six Tu-22M3 bombers took off in Russia and flew over Iran and Iraq. Air cover was provided by Su-30S and Su-35SM jet fighters from Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Province Latakia.
Daesh terrorists had surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast by mid-January.
The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen only receive food and humanitarian aid via air-drops. On January 30, the United Nations resumed aid deliveries after a two-week pause.
Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i've always noticed there are so few bombs dropped and the bombs themselves are small. is the Tu-22 really needed for this operation? or is it more of a show of force?
American Socialist
i'm used to seeing an endless amount of bombs coming out of American bombers.