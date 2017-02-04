Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir-ez-Zor

Since January 21, Moscow has conducted six massive air attacks on terrorists besieging the province's capital. The latest air raid took place on February 3. As usual, six Tu-22M3 bombers took off in Russia and flew over Iran and Iraq. Air cover was provided by Su-30S and Su-35SM jet fighters from Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Province Latakia.

Daesh terrorists had surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast by mid-January.

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Why Russia Conducts Anti-Daesh Airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor

Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians would be subjected to genocide and the local population could be completely wiped out.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen only receive food and humanitarian aid via air-drops. On January 30, the United Nations resumed aid deliveries after a two-week pause.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.