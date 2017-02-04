Сosmonauts Put On Survival Masterclass

At the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, the international team comprising of Roscosmos' Oleg Kononenko, David Saint-Jacques from the Canadian Space Agency, and NASA's Serena Auñón-Chancellor had to prove they would be able to survive several days in the woods during cold winter months in case of an emergency landing. Protected from the cold by frostproof clothes, the cosmonauts have to build a fire and then build a shelter using parachute fabric from their shuttle.

The three cosmonauts are set to take part in the upcoming expedition to the ISS.