Lion Tries to Hitch a Ride

Video footage shows moment when two lions took it upon themselves to stage their own attack on a safari vehicle at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in India. While none of the passengers were harmed, this has been noted as the second incident to have occurred.

Clearing up the situation, BBP’s Executive Director Santosh Kumar says driver is to blame as he should never have stopped the car--likely done to please the visitors.

Next time you find yourselves in a safari ride, make sure to keep your hands and legs inside the vehicle… and, yeah, don’t try to persuade the driver to do something he shouldn’t.