On February 1, 2017, the Boeing 777 with 216 passengers and 17 crew members on board automatically shut down its left engine in mid-flight due to malfunction, as it is programmed to do. The plane made a soft and safe landing at the Iqaluit airport. However, that was not the end of this adventure: the passengers' arrival to LA was delayed for a while as they were waiting for another plane, so they had an unexpected stopover during their journey.