Henry Hu, 23, hates waiting in queues at coffee shops and invented Cafe X — a new kind of cafe, where two coffee machines are operated by a fast robotic arm. The first robot-powered café in the US opened on January 30 in San Francisco's Metreon shopping center. Boxed in a round Plexiglas shell, the bot barista is capable of preparing about 120 drinks per hour. Customers can choose their coffee type, beans and syrups they prefer.