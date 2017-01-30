Register
    Huge Fresh Crack in Earth Filmed by US Geologists With Drone

    Arizona’s desert has cracked open! Is it the end of times?

    Drone footage of a new earth fissure in the Tator Hills area of southern Pinal County, Arizona, was shot by researchers from the Arizona Geological Survey, who were experimenting with drone technology as a tool for mapping surface features. The 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) fissure is believed to have formed between March 2013 and December 2014 and is expected to get even longer in the coming years.

      This may be the result of over-utilization by the agricultural sector in the region of the huge underground river which runs down the coast of California & Oregon from Washington State then turns left still underground and runs parallel with the US 10 Highway. The mouth and terminus of this river is Dell City, Texas, one of the alfalfa growing capitals of the world.

      Discovered and mapped during the Great Depression, to be able to use this river for irrigation purposes was viewed as a godsend at that time.

      I wish I could remember the name of this massive underground river. Perhaps it is named at the Dell City website.

      LATER: most of that information apparently has been pulled down from the Net as the El Paso Water utility just got done buying a huge tract of land there including mineral rights and other subterranean assets. The movie "Chinatown" might be instructive in this regard.

      Here is the drilling record for water resources there from 1948-1950 though:

      www.twdb.texas.gov/publications/reports/bulletins/doc/B5004.pdf

      Here is El Paso Water utilities' "master plan" for Dell City and other water-providing communities:

      www.epwu.org/water/water_resources.html

      This goes a way towards explaining the source of the crack in the Earth's surface. What is shown is just a 200-300 mile sinkhole IMO.
