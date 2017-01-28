Clumsy Panda Climbs a Tree

The Giant Panda is an endangered species and the birth of every cub is as a huge event.
The Giant Panda is an endangered species and the birth of every cub is as a huge event.
Chinese Year of the Rooster began on January, 28 and will last until February 15, 2018.
Residents of a small Siberian village of Sosnovka, Omsk region, had no local church, so one good Samaritan decided to take the matters into his own hands.
Watch the Russian marines up their skill levels during exercises in the arctic tundra.
Chinese stunt driver Han Yue teamed up with Red Bull and Nürburgring GmbH to set a new Guinness World Record in a particularly unusual racing category – “the fastest side wheelie lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a car.” Can you guess how much time it took him to complete the task?
