The Northern Fleet's Arctic brigade participated in military exercises at the reindeer farm near the village of Lovozero in Murmansk region, Russia. Besides the usual modes of transport, such as off-roaders and snowmobiles, the soldiers learned to ride dog and reindeer sleds. Despite not looking very scary, the reindeers are very good in terms of military transportation: they move stealthily and never make a sound even if they are hurt.