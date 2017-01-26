Inside View of Radar Station Protecting Moscow From Ballistic Missile Attacks

The Don-2N radar system has no equivalents in the world. It is a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar located in the Moscow Region. The powerful and high-potential radio-location base can complete anti-missile defense tasks, such as fixing on targets and aiming counter-missiles. The system is run by a supercomputer and has a range of 3,700 km for targets the size of a typical intercontinental ballistic missile warhead.