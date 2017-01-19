This is Kroshik, a Very Socialized Seal Cub Who Loves His New Pool

In March 2016, Kroshik the Baikal seal, or nerpa, was found exhausted near Lake Ladoga and taken to the center for rehabilitation. It was the youngest "patient" the center had ever kept. The rescuers tried to release Kroshik into the wild in August, but the pup refused to swim away from them. So, the zoologists decided to keep it for at least another year. Kroshik is like a dog with flippers; it is a very socialized cub, which likes to watch and follow people. The little seal is either too clever or to lazy — it doesn't catch fish itself and prefers to get food from people's hands. So the center specialists are teaching it to eat fish from the water like a grown-up.