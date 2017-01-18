Appetizing Music: Berlin’s Symphony Orchestra Sounds Like Famous Fast Food Snack

In the #klangberlins videos, the Berlin-based symphony orchestra shows how they can imitate city noises. The musicians not only demonstrate their skillfulness, but also underline their will to experiment and, of course, love for the home city. This piece, composed by Michael Edwards and Christian Tschuggnall, features the capital's most revered currywurst kiosk, Curry 36. It is the first of a planned #klangberlins series inspired by sounds of Berlin, with 12 more to follow.