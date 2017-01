In this super adorable video, a couple of walruses dance to a funny viral song Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) at Ise Sea Paradise (Ise Meotoiwa Interactive Aquarium) in Japan. The PPAP song by Pikotaro, a fictional singer-songwriter created and portrayed by Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka, was released in August 2016 and since then it became viral across the globe.