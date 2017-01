Romanian daredevil Flaviu Cernescu together with his partner Dina Zaur decided to spend an unusual night out far above the clouds… on an abandoned chimney. Flaviu has also performed stunts on the 254-meter-high (833-feet-high) construction, starting with juggling four peaches and continuing with walking on a totally rotten iron railing. The descent was no less adventurous than the rest of their experience!