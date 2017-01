The new sea creature was identified in 2015 among the Western Australia Museum collections. A group of scientists conducted a research on the two known species of seadragons, Phyllopteryx taeniolatus and Phycodurus eques, when mysterious red fish emerged from the museum samples. Scientists suggest that the Ruby Seadragon, or Phyllopteryx dewysea, usually lives at a depth of more than 50 meters, and its bright red color helps them disguise in the deep waters.