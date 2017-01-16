Stunning but Scary: Skating on Thin Ice Above Underwater Prison

The ruins of this prison, established in the 1940s by the Soviet Union, are covered by the quarry lake where the convicts were once forced to mine limestone. Located in Rummu, a small Estonian town about 40 kilometers west from Tallinn, both the prison and the quarry were abandoned when the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. Natural ground waters seeped into the former quarry, covering some ruins and creating a new deep lake, which has now become a popular attraction for tourists.