Walking Head-to-Head: Guinness World Record Smashed by Skillful Circus Duo

This Vietnamese circus duo, Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co, set a marvelous record for the "most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head" in Girona, Spain. While one of them was walking up the steps, his brother balanced himself on top of his head upside-down. The talented gymnasts conquered the 90 stairs of Saint Mary's Cathedral, beating the previous record of just 25 stairs that was set by Tang Tao and Su Zengxian (China) back in 2014.

It's worth noting that these stairs were featured in Game of Thrones, where they stood in for the exterior of the Sept of Baelor in King's Landing.