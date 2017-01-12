Meet Kuri, a Cute and Clever Robot Pet

Kuri is a cheerful home bot created for fun. Its eyes are not just cute — there is a camera hidden behind them, so it can literally be your eyes around the house when you are away. Kuri can smile, blink, stare at you, play songs and speak its robot language to you. This mechanic pet is clever enough to recognize your voice and face, detect unusual sounds and then rush to investigate in the direction they come from. And when it's tired from entertaining you, it just quietly goes to sleep and charges automatically. Who's a clever bot?