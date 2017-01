Have you ever wondered how many rows there are in a Microsoft Excel table and how much time would it take to get to its very bottom scrolling down manually? Good for you if you never have. But YouTube blogger Hunter Hobbs decided to take it upon himself to find out. It took him 9 hours and 36 minutes holding his finger on the 'Down' button to reach the bottom of the 1,048,576 rows in Excel. Of course, you can hit 'Ctrl-Down' and get there automatically.