Scarface remake reimagines the classic Brian De Palma film right down to Elvira leaving Tony, Manny telling Tony he’s married his sister and, of course, the unforgettable ending De Palma left audiences with in 1983.

Despite being labeled a “school play” the video was originally uploaded to Youtube in 2010 after music director Marc Klasfeld hired child actors for the performance.

Now, “those fudging motherfudgers” better pass over the popcorn. Encore!