Register
17:16 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Videoclub

    Magic Cloud: Hypnotizing Dance of Starling Birds Covers the Sky

    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    The Synchronized motion of starling flocks forming whirling swift-changing patterns in the evening sky looks somewhat alien and never fails to delight. Check this video which was shot in Logroño, Spain, on Christmas Day.

    This phenomenon is called murmuration, and its reasons are still unclear. According to the researchers, this show of nature in its full glory might be just a defense mechanism in bird’s behavior or an attempt to warm up.

    Tags:
    video, animals, birds, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Russian EMERCOM Saves Animals
      Last update: 13:00 30.12.2016
      13:00 30.12.2016

      All Lives Matter: Russian EMERCOM Saves Animals

      Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) team has earned their status as heroes. And it's not only because they are ready to risk their lives every day to save people, but also because they are equally ready to help the most vulnerable – animals, which are not even able to ask for help.

      2261
    • Japanese model loses his pants
      Last update: 09:55 30.12.2016
      09:55 30.12.2016

      Modeling Routine Looks Like Dance Battle. And Never Mind Lost Pants

      This professional modeling routine looks more like a dance battle which cannot be stopped, even if a model loses his pants.

      0 215
    • Snake in Toilet
      Last update: 21:00 29.12.2016
      21:00 29.12.2016

      Snakes in the Toilet No Big Deal in Thailand

      While a snake hanging out of a toilet sounds like the culmination of some twisted nightmare to most of us, it is fairly run-of-the-mill in Thailand, judging by the smiles on the faces of the animal control workers in this video.

      2667
    • What If You Burn 10 000 Sparklers!
      Last update: 17:00 29.12.2016
      17:00 29.12.2016

      This is Russia, After All: What Happens If You Burn 10,000 Sparklers Together

      There is a stereotype about Russians: that they tend to go into extremes. These guys seem to justify this preconceived notion, as they burned 10,000 sparkles together amid New Year celebrations.

      1972

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok