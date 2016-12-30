Magic Cloud: Hypnotizing Dance of Starling Birds Covers the Sky

This phenomenon is called murmuration, and its reasons are still unclear. According to the researchers, this show of nature in its full glory might be just a defense mechanism in bird’s behavior or an attempt to warm up.
This phenomenon is called murmuration, and its reasons are still unclear. According to the researchers, this show of nature in its full glory might be just a defense mechanism in bird’s behavior or an attempt to warm up.
Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) team has earned their status as heroes. And it's not only because they are ready to risk their lives every day to save people, but also because they are equally ready to help the most vulnerable – animals, which are not even able to ask for help.
This professional modeling routine looks more like a dance battle which cannot be stopped, even if a model loses his pants.
While a snake hanging out of a toilet sounds like the culmination of some twisted nightmare to most of us, it is fairly run-of-the-mill in Thailand, judging by the smiles on the faces of the animal control workers in this video.
There is a stereotype about Russians: that they tend to go into extremes. These guys seem to justify this preconceived notion, as they burned 10,000 sparkles together amid New Year celebrations.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)