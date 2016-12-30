Modeling Routine Looks Like Dance Battle. And Never Mind Lost Pants

This video footage of a professional modeling photo session shot somewhere in Japan went viral for a number of reasons.

The first thing that's a bit odd is that the models rapidly change their pose after every single shot is taken, making it look more like some form of modern dance.

But the culmination comes when the guy loses his pants. He stands still in his underwear without making a single move, as if nothing happened, and waits for an assistant to put his pants back on. The female model demonstrates no reaction either. Perhaps it's the mark of a true professional!