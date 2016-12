This petite baby pachyderm found itself trapped in a man-made waterhole after quenching its thirst, and it was too small to get out on its own.

Its desperate mother tried in vain to help, but was unable to free her baby. Luckily, help was on hand from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

The footage was shot by Christian Heimann from Switzerland, during a trip to Sentrim Lodge in Tsavo East, near Voi, Kenya.