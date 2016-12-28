Holiday Spirit: 130 Cars Form a Giant Snowflake in Tver, Russia

More than 200 people and about 130 cars took part in this unusual winter flashmob on December 25. They gathered at a parking lot in front of supermarket to form a giant snowflake and signs reading “2017” and “Tver.”
The word Hexastix refers to infinitely regular hexagonal prisms – hexagonal sticks. The idea is that if you filled every hole in this configuration, and expanded your Hexastix forever, the result fills 75% of space, and has some crazy symmetry group described in “The Symmetry of Things”, by Conway, Burgiel, and Goodman-Strauss.
This teenager is a real rocker, so someone made the mistake of giving him a toy drum kit for Christmas. It didn’t last long.
The Soviet-designed nuclear-powered submarine BS-64 Podmoskovye was refurbished as a research vessel, and is now undergoing sea trials in the White Sea in the country's north.
A YouTube user caught a video of his neighbor giving his new Christmas bike a road test. The footage of this bold drive went viral.
