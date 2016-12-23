Kung Fu Truck Driver Gets Revenge on Phone Thief

A truck driver spotted the man nabbing his phone from the cab of his lorry and saw him drive off on his scooter. When the motorist spotted the thief driving past again later that day, he was not going to let him get away for a second time.

CCTV footage filmed in Foshan city, Guangdong Province, south-east China, on Sunday shows the driver, who is reported to be a kung fu master surnamed Huo, running out into the road and delivering a flying kick to the thief's chest.

When the thief fell down, Huo grabbed his mobile back.